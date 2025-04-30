in Cloud, Cybersecurity, Digital Modernization, News

Verizon Enters Federal Market With New SD WAN Product for Accelerating Modernization

Verizon has launched its first Government Cloud-Managed Software Defined Wide Area Network product to support the federal government’s modernization initiatives, particularly the transition to cloud-based technologies.

The company said Tuesday that the launch marks its entry into the federal market.

Compliance With NIST 800-53 Controls

The new offering is built on Verizon’s Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program High Ready Government Cloud Platform for U.S. federal agencies and is designed to meet National Institute of Standards and Technology security and privacy control guidelines for organizational operation and asset protection.

The SDWAN product integrates with Verizon’s network infrastructure–a synergy, which the company said, will enhance operational efficiency, support mission-critical applications and empower agencies to achieve their modernization goals.

According to Kim Mirabella, vice president for business development and strategic sales at Verizon, the Government Cloud-Managed SD WAN delivers solutions tailored to meet the compliance and security, efficiency, and modernization requirements of agencies to accelerate the deployment of cutting-edge technology.

Written by Kristen Smith

