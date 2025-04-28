Verizon Frontline Network Slice Launched for Enhanced First Responder Connectivity

Verizon’s 5G ultra-wideband virtual network slice dedicated to public safety is now available in 29 U.S. locations.

The Verizon Frontline Network Slice allows for the allocation of network resources, providing first responders with dedicated 5G UW network capacity, enhanced performance for critical applications and devices, and reliable communications even during periods of high network congestion, Verizon said Thursday. It can also support in-vehicle connectivity to provide first responders a mobile working environment with access to 5G UW network resources.

Over 40,000 public safety agencies in the United States prefer the Verizon Frontline network for first responders, according to Kyle Malady, CEO of Verizon Business.

“The launch of the Verizon Frontline Network Slice continues our unwavering commitment to meeting the highly specialized needs of first responders and is a crucial step forward in the evolution of public safety communications,” Malady added.