Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Now Part of USDA STRATUS Program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has added Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, or OCI, to its STRATUS program, which streamlines federal agency access to cloud-based products and services.

Through STRATUS, government customers can procure databases, compute capabilities, storage packages and artificial intelligence tools and applications, Oracle said Tuesday. The cloud offerings will be deployed and managed through the USDA’s Digital Infrastructure Services Center.

Accelerating Government Customers’ Cloud Migration

STRATUS will advance federal agencies’ efforts to adopt cloud technologies, enabling them to operate with increased efficiency, according to Kim Lynch, executive vice president of government, defense and intelligence at Oracle.

“With Oracle’s inclusion in the STRATUS program, civilian and defense agencies can now accelerate their cloud migration, leveraging Oracle’s applications and the superior AI capabilities, scalability and performance of OCI,” added the two-time Wash100 Award winner.

USDA Associate Chief Information Officer Dave Peters noted that, “STRATUS provides a range of services from cloud brokering services to managed solutions.”

Reducing Operational Costs

Using STRATUS, the USDA and other federal agencies can access OCI services and leverage its scalability, price and performance benefits. The services will help government customers minimize costs and address the complexity of managing multiple cloud vendor deployments. Users will find that OCI costs 50 percent less for compute, 70 percent less for storage and 80 percent less for networking compared to other cloud providers.