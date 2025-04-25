Air Force Veteran Robert Skinner Joins Axonius Federal Systems Board

Robert Skinner, a retired Air Force lieutenant general, has been appointed to the Axonius Federal Systems board, bringing over 25 years of experience in cybersecurity, national defense and digital modernization.

Axonius said Thursday that Skinner will help scale the company’s footprint in the federal government sector. The new board member is expected to leverage his cybersecurity and IT modernization expertise.

Providing Cyber and IT Modernization Expertise

Commenting on his appointment, the three-time Wash100 Award winner said: “Axonius is uniquely positioned to bring comprehensive visibility and control to government organizations, and I’m excited to contribute to the company’s expansion in this critical sector.”

According to Axonius CEO Dean Sysman, Skinner’s cybersecurity insight “will help us address the complex challenges facing government organizations today.”

Robert Skinner’s Career Highlights

Skinner most recently served as the director of the Defense Information Systems Agency, a position he held from 2021 to 2024. As the DISA head, he spearheaded efforts to modernize and secure the Department of Defense’s global IT and communications infrastructure. Previously, Skinner was the director of Command, Control, Communications and Cyber at the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the commander of the Twenty-Fourth Air Force.

Axonius expects that Skinner’s vast experience in federal IT strategy and cyber operations will guide its strategies and programs across government agencies.