How USAF Expects Digital Transformation to Help Win Wars

Modern U.S. Air Force weapon systems are notorious for their long development timelines. The service believes a digital transformation concept called digital materiel management, or DMM, will help the service field new equipment and technologies faster.

Kyle Hurst , USAF Digital Transformation Office chief, said in February that it takes the service about 16 years to develop and deploy a weapon system . But it takes China around seven.

Hurst said, during World War II, it took the U.S. just 102 days for the first P-51 Mustang fighter-bomber to go from contract award to rolling off the production line and only 50 additional days for it to fly. In comparison, the F-35 Lightning II fighter , famously known as DOD’s most expensive weapons system, took 20 years to reach full rate production.

“How can the Air Force return to faster timelines, where decisions and innovations happen more rapidly,” Hurst said. “Digital Materiel Management is the key to answering that challenge.”

How Is USAF Using Digital Materiel Management?

USAF specifically expects DMM to replace documents with models , have structured data replace disparate information and use digital collaboration to improve communication. USAF predicts DMM to improve production timelines by, for example, having assemblies click together the first time, every time.

The service also anticipates DMM decreasing test and performance verification timelines by enabling testing focused on model validation. Leveraging model validation should allow for more targeted and adaptable testing as models gain refinement and resolution. Better confidence in the models will accelerate certification timelines in realms such as cybersecurity, airworthiness and nuclear surety.

How DMM Will Impact Weapon System Testing

Additionally, DMM should mean unlimited testing for testing professionals. Combining data, program models and infrastructure allows experts to create and provide an authoritative sense of truth. This should validate system performance, inform decision-making and update digital models in a continuous evaluation process throughout a system’s lifecycle.

USAF suggests that DMM will accelerate weapon system upgrades. This is through open architecture implementation, model-based technical data packages, geometric digital twins and process modeling artifacts. Service engineers will no longer rely on two-dimensional drawings and lengthy process reviews. Instead, DMM products should produce outcomes that reduce modification timelines for every system while preserving IP protection for government and industry.

Digital Materiel Management Keys to Success

USAF has identified several key initiatives to help it succeed with DMM. These include: Access to digital tools, training a digital workforce, instilling a digital-first culture, structuring and securing data, and modernizing IT infrastructure.

“Digital Materiel Management ensures that our critical processes leverage digital tools and technologies across (Air Force Materiel Command) and the Air Force,” Hurst said. “It’s … how we keep up with our competitors.”