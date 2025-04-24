US Approves Ireland’s Request to Acquire Javelin Missiles

The Department of State has approved a proposed $46 million deal to sell FGM-148 Javelin missiles and Lightweight Command Launch Units, or LwCLUs, to Ireland.

Congress was notified about the potential foreign military sale that aims to bolster Ireland’s security, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Wednesday. The Javelin Joint Venture, involving Lockheed Martin and RTX, will deliver the defense articles required by the Irish government.

FMS Deal to Deliver Missiles and Program Support

If Congress authorizes the FMS sale, Ireland would receive 44 Javelin missiles and 36 LwCLUs. The package would include technical assistance, enhanced producibility basic skills trainers, training services, and related elements of logistics and program support.

Advancing US National Security Interests

The proposal will enable Ireland to bolster its defense capabilities, enabling the country to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity. With the weapons systems, Dublin will support its peacekeeping mission with the UN and NATO. Consequently, the arms sale will advance the U.S. government’s foreign policy objectives and national security interests, according to the DCSA.

The Defence Forces of Ireland is expected to readily integrate the equipment into its existing assets. It also anticipated that the equipment sale will not alter the region’s military balance and impact the U.S. military’s mission readiness. In addition, the proposed sale will be implemented without assigning government or contractor representatives to Ireland.