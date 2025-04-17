Ursa Major CEO Daniel Jablonsky Joins Black Flag Accelerator as Mentor

Daniel Jablonsky, chairman and CEO of Ursa Major and a two-time Wash100 Award winner, has joined the new accelerator Black Flag as a mentor. The space industry leader announced his involvement in the accelerator in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

“Excited to support the launch of Black Flag, a new accelerator from Harpoon Ventures in partnership with Shield Capital and IQT (In-Q-Tel),” he wrote, adding, “I’m honored to join as a mentor and look forward to supporting founders and companies building mission-critical technology.”

Who is Daniel Jablonsky?

The executive brings to the role extensive leadership experience within the government contracting industry.

Before he joined Ursa Major in 2024, he served as president and CEO of Maxar Technologies for over five years. During his time at Maxar, he oversaw the restructuring and take-private of equity firm Advent International. He also sat as a member of Maxar’s board of directors.

He also held the role of president at DigitalGlobe, a commercial provider of high-resolution world imagery products and services. Jablonsky also served as general manager and general counsel during his over six years at the Westminster, Colorado-headquartered firm.

Earlier in his career, the executive also worked as a professor at the University of Denver and an attorney at the Securities and Exchange Commission and O’Melveny and Myers.

In addition to his private and public sector career, Jablonsky served as a nuclear systems engineer and surface warfare officer aboard the USS California for the U.S. Navy.

What is Black Flag?

Black Flag is an accelerator program that supports the growth of promising companies building technologies meant to revolutionize the future of aerospace, biology, defense, energy, robotics and other sectors. Aside from capital, selected companies will get access to top mentors, branding, design and insight to capturing opportunities within the government.

Mentors of Black Flag also include leaders from Astranis, Hermeus, Extropic, Atomic Industries, Vannevar Labs and Firestorm Labs.