Ultra I&C Lands Potential $46B Air Force Weapons Contract

Ultra Intelligence & Communications has been awarded a potential $46 billion contract by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Armament Directorate to expedite the acquisition and delivery of critical weapons requirements of the Air Force Program Executive Officer for Weapons.

The company said Thursday will serve as the prime contractor for the Enterprise-Wide Agile Acquisition Contract, or EWAAC, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

EWAAC Contract Scope

Under the contract, Ultra I&C will utilize its commercial offerings and industry collaborations to supply cost-effective systems that meet the Air Force’s critical operational requirements. The company’s offerings include weapon multi-function processors in 3U VPX and VNX+ form factors and net-enabled weapons command and control, or C2, software equipped with cryptographic management and remote rekey features. It integrates tactical datalinks within C2 and non-C2 assets, enhancing weapons system autonomy and seamless connectivity with sensors and shooters.

In line with the Air Force’s modernization initiative, the company aims to accelerate prototyping and integration efforts using “gold-standard” test benches to validate open standard conformance. Ultra I&C will work closely with government and industry partners to fast-track the development timelines to ensure warfighter effectiveness.