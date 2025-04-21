Tricentis’ Benjamin Baldi on Automated Software Testing Within DOD

Benjamin Baldi, senior vice president for the global public sector at Tricentis, said agencies within the Department of Defense are looking to automate software testing, especially when they deploy updated or new enterprise applications, Federal News Network reported.

Automated software testing “really does help an extensive amount of things, when you look at a full IT infrastructure,” Baldi said on FNN’s DoD Modernization Exchange.

According to the SVP, the Tricentis tool can test a wide range of software languages and types.

“It really doesn’t matter what you have inside of your environment. We can test it,” he stated. “So long as we can pull in that data and be able to connect to it, we’re able to help with automation of these entire environments.”

Need for Data Testing Amid AI Adoption

The Tricentis executive noted that the adoption of artificial intelligence has driven the need for data testing among agencies.

“What we’re seeing today is a lot of agencies, as they adopt an AI approach to the business, find that data needs to be cleaned before it goes into an AI tool,” Baldi said.

The public sector chief also mentioned Tricentis’ Data Integrity platform, which helps ensure that data meant for an AI application is “clean going into the AI tool to give you a more accurate depiction of the event.”

ExecutiveBiz’s sister publication GovCon Wire recently spoke with Baldi about his insights on data management, government IT procurement and emerging trends he foresees shaping agencies’ strategies in 2025.

