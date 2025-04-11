Timothy Mulieri Joins EdgeConneX as Chief Accounting Officer

Data center provider EdgeConneX has appointed Timothy Mulieri as chief accounting officer, bringing to the post 20 years of experience in the telecom sector.

Mulieri announced his new job at LinkedIn. In the new role, he is responsible for overseeing the company’s global accounting operations, financial reporting, finance operations and tax. According to EdgeConneX, the new appointee gained two decades of accounting and finance expertise while serving in leadership roles for several multi-national organizations.

Timothy Mulieri’s Professional Background

Mulieri most recently served as CAO at GTT Communications, where he stayed for more than three years and oversaw its finance function’s transformation from a financial restructuring to a take-private transaction. He held the same position at NII Holdings and led multiple large accounting organizations across Latin America.

In 2005, Mulieri had his career start at KPMG and worked with telecommunications customers for over years as an audit senior manager. The certified public accountant earned his master’s in accountancy from Virginia Tech, where he also graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting.