Tiami, Thales to Develop Advanced Situational Awareness Tech

California-based startup Tiami Networks and Thales Defense and Security Inc. have signed an agreement to advance 5G-integrated sensing technology for defense and government customers.

Under the collaborative effort, the two companies will combine their technological expertise to develop next-generation situational awareness capabilities, Tiami said. The joint solutions will support Department of Defense programs, government operations and commercial projects requiring secure real-time sensing and decision-making processes.

Shaping the Future of Multi-Domain Awareness

The two sides will shape the future of multi-domain awareness by fusing advanced radio frequency sensing with robust communications technologies, according to Tiami CEO Amitav Mukherjee.

“This partnership with TDSI represents a powerful alignment of our advanced sensing capabilities with their world-class defense systems,” he explained.

“TDSI is excited to work alongside Tiami Networks to explore and operationalize multifunction sensing capability that complements today’s defense systems,” noted Paul Mehney, vice president of strategy and communications at TDSI.

Combined Technological Expertise

Through the partnership, Tiami’s PolyEdge Multifunction Sensor software, powered by artificial intelligence to detect and interpret a wireless environment, will be integrated into TDSI’s vast expertise in tactical networking, radar and defense systems. The combined technologies’ potential use cases include force protection, perimeter security, airspace awareness and urban surveillance, all of which will use ambient wireless signals for reduced signature and jamming-resistant sensing.