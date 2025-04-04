Tenable Cybersecurity Platforms Secure FedRAMP Authorization

Tenable has revealed that its Tenable One Exposure Management Platform and Tenable Cloud Security have achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP, authorization at the moderate impact level.

The exposure management company said Wednesday the FedRAMP authorizations allow it to provide the public sector access to its exposure management and cloud security platforms.

Enhancing Cybersecurity With FedRAMP Authorized Platforms

Tenable builds on its commitment to enhance government infrastructure’s defense against cyberthreats with the release of Tenable One FedRAMP and Tenable Cloud Security FedRAMP. With this development, federal agencies are now capable of consolidating security visibility, insight and action across IT, cloud and operational technology, or OT, environments.

Tenable One FedRAMP is designed to deliver unified asset visibility, enabling risk detection and analysis. The cloud-based exposure management platform consolidates all the detected vulnerabilities and determines links between different risks. It also enables teams from various departments to work together in addressing these threats.

The Tenable Cloud Security FedRAMP, a Cloud Native Application Protection Platform, bolsters the cloud infrastructure of federal agencies through swift detection and mitigation of security vulnerabilities from cloud misconfigurations and risky entitlements.

The company previously released the Tenable Enclave Security, a cybersecurity platform that supports customers in highly secure, often classified or air-gapped environments. It is designed to meet the most demanding security standards, such as FedRAMP High and Impact Level 5.