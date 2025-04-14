in Contract Awards, News

Telos Receives Contract to Support DOD Microwave Line of Sight Program

Telos has secured a contract to provide field service representative support and technical expertise to the Department of Defense’s Microwave Line of Sight, or MLoS, program. The $5.8 million contract has a six-month period of performance and a three-month option period ending on Dec. 31, the cyber, cloud and enterprise security services company said Thursday

What is the MLoS Program?

With the MLoS program, the DOD aims to create a rapidly deployable, high-bandwidth, low-latency communication infrastructure for warfighters in austere settings. The communication infrastructure must be mobile, scalable and cost-effective and should be able to operate in the context of joint, interagency and coalition environments. 

Telos’ Work on MLoS

Under the contract, the Ashburn, Virginia-based company will develop a cost-effective strategy for delivering expeditionary, operational and permanent communications infrastructure to the DOD. 

Telos said its MLoS platform can deliver bandwidths of up to 300 Mbps full duplex with bidirectional IP connectivity and point-to-point and point-to-multi-point functionality with LTE and Mesh. The program is also expected to result in cost savings over more traditional fiber networks. 

“Continuing our support for the Department of Defense in operational environments by delivering technical, operational and lifecycle expertise to the MLoS program is a testament to our exceptional secure networks portfolio,” said John Wood, CEO and chairman of Telos. “Our proven deployment systems, technical acumen and mission-aligned personnel deliver real-time advantage and value to warfighters in the field.”

Telos also previously worked with the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Special Operations Forces.

Written by Elodie Collins

