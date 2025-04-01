in Executive Moves, News

Tanya Bassett Appointed VP of Business Development at DCS

DCS Corp.
Tanya Bassett Appointed VP of Business Development at DCS - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Tanya Bassett, formerly vice president of business development at Precise Systems, announced on LinkedIn Monday that she has joined DCS in the same role.

As business development VP at DCS, she will manage a growing sales pipeline, facilitate the closure of new business opportunities and strengthen existing customer relationships.

Additionally, she will drive multiple concurrent pursuits and identify and launch strategic initiatives to fuel future growth.

Bassett’s Background

Before her time at Precise Systems, Bassett worked at SAIC for three years, where she held leadership roles, including director of BD for aviation programs.

She has also served as chief growth officer and VP of corporate growth at Adams Communication and Engineering Technology.

Bassett’s experience further includes four years at the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, overseeing business operations. 

Earlier in her career, she was a senior engineer at RBC and an analyst at Wyle.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

ENSCO Books Potential $84M Air Force Contract for Modeling, Software, Engineering Support - top government contractors - best government contracting event
ENSCO Books Potential $84M Air Force Contract for Modeling, Software, Engineering Support
Ask Sage, weElevateIT Partner to Deliver GenAI Capabilities for Defense - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Ask Sage, weElevateIT Partner to Deliver GenAI Capabilities for Defense