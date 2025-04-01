Tanya Bassett Appointed VP of Business Development at DCS

Tanya Bassett , formerly vice president of business development at Precise Systems , announced on LinkedIn Monday that she has joined DCS in the same role.

As business development VP at DCS, she will manage a growing sales pipeline, facilitate the closure of new business opportunities and strengthen existing customer relationships.

Additionally, she will drive multiple concurrent pursuits and identify and launch strategic initiatives to fuel future growth.

Bassett’s Background

Before her time at Precise Systems, Bassett worked at SAIC for three years, where she held leadership roles, including director of BD for aviation programs.

She has also served as chief growth officer and VP of corporate growth at Adams Communication and Engineering Technology.

Bassett’s experience further includes four years at the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, overseeing business operations.

Earlier in her career, she was a senior engineer at RBC and an analyst at Wyle.