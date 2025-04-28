System High Earns CMMC Level 2 Certification

System High , a Ridgeline International company, has secured a Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, or CMMC, Program Level 2 certification .

Safeguarding Sensitive Information

The global protection and security engineering services provider said Thursday the CMMC Level 2 certification highlights its dedication to enhancing cybersecurity and protecting critical government data. The certification also recognizes System High as one of the few companies that achieved the rare distinction.

System High leverages its Proactive Protection platform to safeguard sensitive national security programs, helping boost their secrecy and strategic advantage. The company provides services and training to enable customers to protect and enhance critical missions, programs and intelligence activities.

Sarah Lord , president of System High, remarked, “This certification reinforces our commitment to protecting sensitive information and meeting high cybersecurity standards across the defense industrial base. It would not have been possible without the dedication and expertise of our IT team, whose tireless efforts earned us a perfect score in the evaluation.”

What Is CMMC Level 2 Certification?

The CMMC Program builds upon the current information security standards for the defense industrial base of the Department of Defense. Its main goal is to bolster the security of crucial unclassified information within the DOD and its contractors and subcontractors.

The CMMC Level 2 certification showcases to the DOD that an Organization Seeking Assessment possesses the necessary capabilities to protect Controlled Unclassified Information. This includes securing information shared with subcontractors in a multi-tier supply chain.

Based on publicly available information and data from the CMMC ecosystem, there are fewer than 250 contractors that have secured CMMC Level 2 certification. The CMMC-AB Marketplace and different tracking dashboards place the figure between 150 to 200.