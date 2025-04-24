Steve McMahon Appointed Chief Customer Officer at Dynatrace

Steve McMahon has been named chief customer officer at Dynatrace .

The artificial intelligence-powered observability platform said Tuesday McMahon will replace Matthias Dollentz-Scharer , who is retiring after more than a decade at the company. McMahon will officially take over on May 12 while Dollentz-Scharer will remain in an advisory role until Sept. 30.

McMahon’s Career

McMahon is currently with Zscaler as its chief customer success officer. In this role, he oversees a team of account managers, architects, engineers and technical support services professionals tasked with driving customer adoption, deployment and portfolio utilization.

The executive served as chief information officer for customer success and operations at CrowdStrike . He also spent over six years at Splunk , serving in various leadership roles. He was the CIO for over two years and also served as vice president of both cloud operations and support and renewals.

McMahon was with Cisco for almost 15 years, where he held various director and senior manager positions. The U.S. Navy veteran also served as a services sales executive at IBM and a senior consultant at Coleman Consulting Group.