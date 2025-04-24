Steve Azzara Named VP of Business Development at cBEYONData + SMX

Steve Azzara , formerly director of business development for the Department of Homeland Security practice at Changeis, has joined cBEYONData + SMX as vice president of business development .

In a LinkedIn post on Wednesday, Azzara said, “With the support of a talented team and a shared vision for growth, I’m looking forward to building meaningful partnerships and driving mission success for our government customers.”

Role at cBEYONData + SMX

Azzara will lead growth efforts in the federal market, focusing on the DHS and civilian agencies. His responsibilities include identifying new opportunities, guiding capture strategies and overseeing the proposal process.

He will also foster strong customer relationships, align services with mission needs, and support the entire business development lifecycle, including partnerships, pricing and bid decisions.

Career Highlights

Before Changeis, Azzara held leadership roles at Chevo Consulting , where he helped shape the company’s growth strategy.

He also worked as program manager at E3 Federal Solutions , managing acquisition, marketing and communications, and served as a federal contractor at Z Inc., where he developed outreach campaigns for the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Additionally, Azzara spent over seven years at Valassis Communications, managing government relations.