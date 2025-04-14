in Contract Awards, DOD, News

SNC Advances Work on Successor to NAOC Aircraft

Sierra Nevada Corp. has further established its presence in Nebraska by joining the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce.

SNC said Friday that its increasing footprint in Nebraska highlights its advancing work in the U.S. Air Force’s Survivable Airborne Operations Center aircraft project, which will take over from the National Airborne Operations Center at Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, Nebraska.

Advancing US National Security Program

According to Brady Hauboldt, vice president of aviation, strategic plans and programs at SNC, the aerospace company will grow its Omaha presence as work on SAOC progresses. “Joining the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce is only the first step in what we believe will radiate positive impacts across the Greater Omaha area as we work to support this essential national security program,” he explained.

“SNC is optimistic about the possibilities for growth in the region over the coming years,” Hauboldt added.

Modern E-4C Aircraft

SNC started working on the project after securing a $13.1 billion contract from the USAF in April 2024. The SAOC effort will replace the existing E-4B Nightwatch with a modern E-4C aircraft, which will be designed to ensure critical airborne command, control and communication capabilities during national emergencies. The award underscored a new Air Force procurement strategy that focuses on open systems and promotes innovation, speed and life-cycle cost competitiveness.

Written by Derrick Henry

