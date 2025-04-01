Sierra Space, General Dynamics Demo Resilient GPS Satellite Technology

Sierra Space has completed a demonstration of its resilient GPS, or R-GPS, satellite technology for the U.S. Space Force.

The commercial space company said Monday it collaborated with General Dynamics Mission Systems to conduct the test in which they were able to generate all GPS navigation signals needed for the R-GPS mission.

During the test, the satellite’s hardware, firmware and software generated ‘YMCA‘ waveforms, including P(Y), M-code and C/A signals at L1 and L2 frequencies. This indicated that R-GPS satellites can produce accurate and secure GPS navigation signals compatible with smartphones and other devices. This is a crucial step to enhancing the nation’s GPS infrastructure and safeguarding it from jamming, spoofing and other threats.

Addressing Threats to GPS Infrastructure

The Space Force established the Quick Start program to accelerate the development and deployment of technologies critical to national security. The R-GPS initiative is one of the projects under the program. It aims to develop smaller, more cost-effective satellites that can be integrated into the existing GPS framework. This layer of R-GPS satellites, with the ability to be deployed rapidly, is intended to enhance the resilience of the GPS infrastructure, enabling it to address emerging adversarial threats.

Erik Daehler , vice president of Sierra Space Defense, said, “This milestone not only underscores our commitment to advancing GPS technology but positions Sierra Space to be optioned for Phase One, the next step of the U.S. Space Force’s Quick Start program.”