Giao Phan & Teresa Shea Join Serco Board of Directors

Serco has named Giao Phan and Teresa Shea as the newest members of its board of directors .

The professional, technology, engineering and management services provider said Wednesday the two seasoned executives will bring decades of experience in the defense, intelligence and technology sectors to their new role.

Giao Phan

Phan is a retired Senior Executive Service, or SES, member with over four decades of experience serving in the Department of Defense. She last served as executive director at the Naval Sea Systems Command. In this capacity, Phan managed a global workforce with over 87,000 personnel and oversaw the organization’s $50 billion portfolio of naval vessels and systems.

The new Serco board member also served as the executive director for Surface Ship Maintenance & Modernization and deputy commander for Navy Regional Maintenance Centers, where she directed a team of more than 7,000 employees responsible for ship modernization and maintenance efforts.

Teresa Shea

Shea, also a retired SES member, brings over 30 years of experience in intelligence and national defense. She is currently the president of Oplnet and a strategic adviser at Forgepoint Capital. She is a member of the boards of directors for Huntington National Bank, Two Six Technologies and Georgia Institute of Technology. She also serves on the advisory boards of Altana and SandboxAQ and is the cyber initiatives group principal at The Cipher Brief.

Shea spent over three years at Raytheon Intelligence and Space as the vice president of cyber offense and defense experts. Before that, Shea served as the director of signals intelligence at the NSA for over four years, overseeing SIGINT operations and advising top government officials on the subject matter.

“We are honored to welcome Giao Phan and Teresa Shea to our board of directors,” said Tom Watson , CEO of Serco.

“Their exceptional expertise in defense, intelligence and technology will provide invaluable insights as we continue to enhance our services, grow our business and deliver innovative solutions to our customers,” the Wash100 Award winner added.