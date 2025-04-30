Cybersecurity Veteran Sean Malone Joins BeyondTrust as Chief Information Security Officer

Cybersecurity company BeyondTrust has appointed industry veteran Sean Malone as its new chief information security officer. As CISO, Malone will manage the company’s international strategy, including security for products, services and operations, threat management, cyber risk and compliance, BeyondTrust said Monday.

Cybersecurity Career Highlights

He brings to the company more than 15 years of experience in the cybersecurity sector, including leadership in global security services as CISO for Demandbase. Participation in the company’s R&D strategizing and risk governance activities were also among his responsibilities while with Demandbase for more than two years, according to Malone’s LinkedIn profile.

In another previous stint, he worked with FusionX for over five years, with his last role being chief strategy officer. Additionally, Amazon had tapped Malone as head of cyber defense for Amazon Prime Video to drive program priorities, such as compliance with the National Institute and Science Technology Cybersecurity Framework and red team engagements for identifying and mitigating unmanaged risks. In previous work tenures, VisibleRisk and BitSight had also engaged Malone’s capabilities in quantifying and communicating cyber vulnerabilities.

Patent Holder and Award Winner

BeyondTrust noted that the U.S. patent that its new CISO holds for systems and methods for assessment of cyber resilience further equips him to lead the company’s security strategy. Recently, Malone also won in the 2025 Pacific Northwest ORBIE awards for CISOs demonstrating technology excellence, leadership and innovation.

Remarks by BeyondTrust’s Janine Seeback

Janine Seebeck, BeyondTrust CEO, welcomed Malone’s joining the company’s security team.

“As we continue to grow the company and advance our mission of helping customers solve their real-world security problems, Sean’s leadership will be instrumental in ensuring BeyondTrust sets the standard for security excellence,” the company’s head remarked.