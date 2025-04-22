Sam Choi Appointed Vice President at PsiQuantum

Sam Choi , former vice president of federal sales at Vibrint , announced Monday on LinkedIn that he has joined Virginia-based PsiQuantum as vice president of national security business development and partnerships .

Choi brings leadership experience spanning the U.S. military, federal government and private sector technology firms.

Background and Career Highlights

Choi joined Vibrint in 2024 and led efforts to expand the company’s presence in the federal market, delivering advanced technologies and services to the national security community.

Before that, he spent six years at Amazon Web Services . Most recently, he served as head of worldwide public sector national security partner sales, where he developed and managed partner ecosystems.

Choi also held program management roles across several defense and intelligence agencies, including the U.S. Army Research Laboratory, the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Army Intelligence and Security Command and the Department of the Army.

Earlier in his career, he served as a manager at Program Executive Office Soldier and at Army Human Resources Command.

Choi’s military service began in 1993 and culminated in a command role in Iraq in 2009.