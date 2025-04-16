SAIC Mission Integration Facility at Army APG Now Open

A ceremony recently took place to mark the opening of Science Applications International Corp.‘s new mission integration facility at U.S. Army Garrison – Aberdeen Proving Ground.

SAIC Facility Functions

SAIC said on LinkedIn that the facility will feature 10,000 square feet to be used not only for platform integration but also software development and collaboration. The facility will enable the company to assist various Army components, including Program Executive Office – Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors, the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s C5ISR Center, the DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory and the Army Communications-Electronics Command.

Toni Townes-Whitley’s Comments About the Integration Facility

Present during the opening ceremony was Toni Townes-Whitley, CEO of SAIC, who afterward said regarding the new facility, “This space—complete with 10,000 square feet of vehicle and platform integration space—represents more than just a building. It symbolizes our continued investment in supporting our U.S. Army customers at the speed of mission.”

“It was an honor to stand alongside our APG team, Army leaders, partners, and community members to officially cut the ribbon and open the doors to what we know will be a hub for innovation, collaboration and impact,” Townes-Whitley, a two-time Wash100 Award winner, added.

Josh Jackson’s Comments About the Facility

For his part, SAIC Army Business Group Executive Vice President Josh Jackson said the new facility is “built to accelerate the Army’s vision for C5ISR modernization, from integrating AI into mission systems to advancing orchestration tools that break down data silos, enable interoperability and drive faster, more informed decisions at the tactical edge.”

“This investment isn’t just about physical space—it’s about presence, partnership and purpose,” Jackson, also a two-time Wash100 Award winner, added.