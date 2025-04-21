SAIC & Dobbs Defense Solutions Form Mentor-Protege Joint Venture Under SBA Program

SAIC and Dobbs Defense Solutions, or D2S , a small business offering cybersecurity, enterprise IT, business intelligence and professional services, have collaborated to create a new mentor-protege joint venture under the U.S. Small Business Administration Mentor-Protege Program.

What Is SACIRES?

SAIC said Thursday the joint venture, named SACIRES, aims to promote the further growth and development of D2S by capitalizing on SAIC’s portfolio of advanced technology services and vast experience in the defense, civilian, intelligence and space sectors.

SACIRES will enable D2S to obtain crucial resources, expertise and opportunities to strengthen its capabilities and drive its growth across various markets while enhancing efforts to provide vital support to the nation. Furthermore, the joint venture will provide government agencies with enhanced access to advanced technologies and other capabilities necessary to boost their operational efficiency and provide better public service in line with the program’s mission of driving innovation, readiness and expansion within the federal sector.

Erica Dobbs , president and CEO of D2S, said, “By joining forces in this mentor-protege joint venture as SACIRES, we will deliver impactful solutions by leveraging both teams’ proven expertise, innovation and agility to meet mission needs and advance national priorities.”