SAIC Cloud Tool Earns ‘Awardable’ Status From CDAO

Science Applications International Corp. has earned “Awardable” status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace for its Financial Operations platform, a multi-cloud management capability designed to help federal agencies streamline cloud operations.

The recognition follows the recent “Awardable” designation of SAIC’s AI-powered tool for contested logistics.

FinOps Platform

SAIC said Thursday that FinOps rapidly integrates cost management tools and services with validated governance frameworks, offering a secure and unified interface for controlling cloud operations.

It simplifies platform governance and resource oversight across cloud providers, impact levels, mission environments and software systems.

Leadership Remarks

Vincent DiFronzo , executive vice president of SAIC’s Air Force and combatant commands business group and a two-time Wash100 awardee, said the milestone “is yet another sign of how SAIC leverages the best commercial technology to increase efficiency and agility for the [Department of Defense] and warfighters.”

DiFronzo added, “government customers that have implemented this FinOps approach have realized an average savings of 15 percent on compute and storage costs.”