LMI Appoints USAF Veteran Ryan McLean as Air Force Market CTO

Federal government technology provider LMI has appointed U.S. Air Force veteran Ryan McLean, as its chief technology officer for the Air Force market. McLean’s experience in national security in software engineering, artificial intelligence and military command and control, will be an asset for rapid digital innovation in the Air Force market segment, the company said in a LinkedIn post

Jared Summers, LMI’s defense market CTO, conveyed excitement in McLean joining his team. His (USAF) service informs a personal, mission-driven perspective on DOD challenges that will help us deliver better, faster solutions,” commented Summers.

Government Service Credentials

McLean brings to LMI knowhow from over his five years of active service in the Air Force wherein he served as technical program manager for warfighter mobile technology and unmanned aerial systems, according to his LinkedIn profile. During the past six years, he was a part-time test engineer and software factory builder for the Air Force Reserve. His expertise as also deployed as Maven Smart System program manager at the Department of Defense’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence office.

For over three years, McLean had also served as full-time director of the TAK Product Center that the government organized for innovating, sustenance and release of Team Awareness Kit product portfolio for user-centered mission architectures. In another stint of more than three years, McLean worked as chief engineer in the U.S. Special Operations Command’s Program Executive Office for the Special Operations Forces’ digital applications.

Private Sector Engagement

In his private sector experience, McLean had a stint at Raytheon, serving the company for over two years as program manager and startup founder. He also held the position of associate vice president at the U Group, leading the company’s digital transformation.

McLean earned a Master of Science, Computer Engineering and Cybersecurity, from the U.S. Air Force Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Science, Computer Engineering, from Purdue University.