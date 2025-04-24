Ronald Thompson Jr. Joins Telesat Government Solutions as Growth VP

Telesat Government Solutions has appointed Ronald Thompson Jr. as vice president of growth, bringing nearly four decades of experience in military service and the private sector.

In his new role, Thompson will spearhead the organization’s growth strategies and business development team, Telesat said Tuesday. He will advance the mission of expanding the government user community for the Telesat Lightspeed low Earth orbit satellite network.

Delivering LEO Services to Government Customers

According to Telesat Government Solutions President Chuck Cynamon, the new appointee’s expertise will help enhance the company’s LEO services for government customers. “Respected and trusted throughout the industry, his leadership will be instrumental as we bring our transformative Telesat Lightspeed services to the U.S. government’s military, intelligence and civil agencies,” he added.

Commenting on his new post, the retired U.S. Air Force colonel said: “I look forward to cultivating relationships with the U.S. government and allies to support the mission of adopting strategic communication systems.”

Ronald Thompson’s Professional Background

Before joining the Telesat subsidiary, Thompson was VP of business development at LinQuest, where he executed business growth strategies for new and existing markets. He also held senior-level positions at Raytheon, SSL Federal, MDA Information Systems and Analytical Graphics. His LinkedIn account showed that the 26-year Air Force veteran earned a master’s in systems management from the University of Southern California and a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering from Texas A&M University.