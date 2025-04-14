Robert Skinner Joins Zscaler’s CXO Advisory Team

Cloud cybersecurity provider Zscaler has appointed Robert Skinner to its chief customer experience officer’s advisory team, bringing over three decades of experience in the military service.

In his new role, Skinner will provide leadership on organizational efforts to enhance customer experience across the public and private sectors, Zscaler said in a LinkedIn post. The new executive addition is expected to leverage his expertise in managing global enterprise infrastructure and mitigating cyberthreats.

Robert Skinner’s Career Highlights

A retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant general, Skinner most recently served as director of the Defense Information Systems Agency, where he managed missions to deliver command and control capabilities that support critical Department of Defense components and the U.S. president. The three-time Wash100 Award recipient also commanded Joint Force Headquarters-Department of Defense Information Network and spearheaded unified network operations, cybersecurity actions and defensive operations.

Before leading DISA, Skinner was the director of command, control, communications and cyber at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii and commander of the 24th Air Force/Air Forces Cyber. He was commissioned in the USAF through the Officer Training School, where he finished second in the class. Skinner earned a master’s in computer science with honors from Oklahoma City University and a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Park College in Missouri.