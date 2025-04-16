Rob Smith Joins GitLab as Public Sector Segment VP

DevOps platform GitLab has appointed Rob Smith as vice president of its public sector segment, bringing over two decades of experience running sales teams and government business units.

Smith announced the appointment on a LinkedIn post. The role requires the new VP to develop a strategy for landing new customers and maintaining relationships with them. He will also build a team of sales managers and strategic account leaders.

Rob Smith’s Career Highlights

Smith most recently served as president and general manager at BetterUp, the developer of an artificial intelligence-enabled platform that facilitates organizational and human transformation for government agencies and helps professionals to achieve mission readiness and resilience. Earlier, he was VP and GM at Sprinklr and Pegasystems, two companies dedicated to providing enhanced customer engagement support services.

Currently, Smith also serves as a strategic market adviser for Ringbolt Capital and an advisory board member of Mount St. Mary’s University in Maryland. He earned a master’s in human resources development from the George Washington University and graduated from Mount St. Mary’s University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.