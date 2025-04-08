Rescale Raises Additional Funds to Support Development of AI-Powered Digital Engineering Platform

Rescale, the developer of a digital engineering platform that features high performance compute, data and artificial intelligence capabilities, raised $115 million during a Series D investment round that saw participation from multiple organizations, including NVIDIA and Applied Ventures.

Rescale Platform Development

Rescale, whose customers come from a variety of industries, including aerospace, manufacturing and semiconductors, said Monday that the investment round brought its total funds raised to more than $260 million.

The additional funding will be used to accelerate the development of Rescale’s platform, which includes the establishment of unified data fabric and digital thread capabilities for modeling and simulation workflows; the deployment of AI-native search, tagging and automation; and the expansion of security compliance, particularly in relation to government and defense.

Touting the benefits of his company’s products and services, Rescale founder and CEO Joris Poort said, “Our future breakthroughs are limited not by imagination, but by the speed at which engineers and scientists can turn ideas into reality. Today’s leading innovators face bottlenecks in limited compute, siloed data, and complexity of AI deployment. Rescale removes these barriers—empowering every engineer and scientist to accelerate discovery, scale impact, and shape the future faster.”

Testimonies About the Rescale Platform

Commenting on Rescale’s offering, Applied Materials Chief Technology Officer and Applied Ventures President Om Nalamasu said it “is helping industry-leading companies, including Applied Materials, accelerate innovation through the power of advanced computing and intelligent data.”

“We’ve experienced firsthand how Rescale’s software product suite can speed our AI physics simulation capabilities and catalyze adoption of our digital twin initiatives. We look forward to building on our successful collaboration with Rescale to empower our engineers and scientists,” Nalamasu added.

For his part, NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang said, “Accelerated computing is the engine of the AI industrial revolution. With Rescale’s full-stack NVIDIA software and infrastructure, industries can push the boundaries of AI-driven modeling and simulation—advancing discovery, design, and engineering at an unprecedented pace.”

Register now to attend the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Digital Transformation Summit, which will offer insights on how emerging technologies are reshaping federal operations and making the government more responsive to public needs.