RELI Group Secures CMS Contract for Medicare Drug Price Negotiations Oversight

RELI Group has won a five-year, nearly $60 million contract to provide monitoring, oversight, compliance and auditing services for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Work on the contract begins May 2, RELI Group said Tuesday.

Contract Award Details

The MOCA contract supports the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program, an initiative established under the Inflation Reduction Act that enables Medicare to negotiate lower prices on select high-cost prescription drugs.

The contract was awarded through a competitive acquisition process, with seven bids submitted.

Mohammad Elias, RELI Group founder and CEO, commented, “We are honored to have been selected by CMS to support this critical initiative aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability in Medicare drug pricing.”