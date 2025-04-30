Rancher Government & DPG to Support Federal IT Modernization

Rancher Government Solutions and DPG Solutions have partnered to help U.S. government agencies transition from legacy systems to modern and cloud-ready infrastructure by creating a unified platform that supports both virtual machines and containerized workloads.

Unified Platform

Under the partnership, RGS said Tuesday the team will integrate its full software stack with DPG’s secure platform as a service.

Designed to operate in any environment including disrupted, degraded, intermittent or low-bandwidth conditions, the platform enables agencies to modernize without sacrificing security, compliance or availability.

The collaboration aims to enhance flexibility, reduce operational overhead and accelerate the delivery of secure applications across data centers, cloud environments and tactical edge locations.