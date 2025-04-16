PTC Updates Cloud-Based Onshape CAD, PDM Platform

PTC has added two product updates to its cloud-native Onshape computer-aided design and product data management platform: Onshape AI Advisor and Onshape Government. The new offerings exemplify the company’s goal of helping all customers’ product development, David Katzman, Onshape general manager in PTC’s Velocity Group, noted in the announcement of the variants’ launch Monday.

“We’re pleased to extend the benefits of cloud-native CAD and PDM to companies operating in the regulated aerospace and defense market, and we continue to make Onshape one of the most accessible and user-friendly platforms, now with AI-driven assistance throughout the design process,” the PTC executive said.

Updates’ Features and Potential Benefits

Onshape AI Advisor, developed on Amazon Bedrock, serves as a generative artificial intelligence-powered assistant providing designers with a step-by-step guide and recommendations on CAD and PDM workflows. According to PTC, It is designed to assist in transitioning teams from legacy CAD to new tools for design optimization and better efficiency.

Onshape Government, accessible on AWS GovCloud (US), is an Onshape version purposedly created to help contractors with aerospace and defense projects comply with U.S. policies and rules on the sectors, such as the International Traffic in Arms Regulations and Export Administration Regulations. The new PTC offering provides CAD and PDM teams “real-time collaboration, accessibility and version control, without compromising compliance,” Katzman said in a LinkedIn post.

The CAD and PDM platform was added to the PTC product portfolio through the firm’s 2019 acquisition of the Onshape company for about $470 million. The Onshape platform offers added functions, such as CAM Studio, Render Studio, PCB Studio and Onshape Simulation, as part of its three-week release cycles for customers. PTC also offers an Onshape linkage to PTC’s Arena platform for additional tooling in product lifecycle management and quality management system.