Protect AI & Leidos Eye Enhanced AI Security for Government Users

Protect AI and Leidos have partnered to provide end-to-end and full-lifecycle security for the various artificial intelligence systems employed by agencies within the U.S. government.

AI Security Platform Integration

Protect AI said Thursday that under the partnership, its platform will be integrated into Leidos’ digital transformation initiatives. The platform features a number of AI security tools, including Guardian, a zero trust security scanner for AI/machine learning models; Recon, an automated capability that works to simulate attacks against generative AI systems; and Layer, which works to monitor and secure large language models by providing deep telemetry and real-time threat detection.

The incorporation of the platform will make it possible for federal agencies to manage risks related to AI and defend against various security issues, including prompt injection, adversarial manipulation and model drift. The protection to be offered by Protect AI and Leidos is meant to encompass entire agency AI supply chains, align with government standards and provide security against next-generation agentic AI models.

Remarks From Steve Hull of Leidos

Commenting on the partnership, Steve Hull, digital modernization sector president at Leidos and a 2025 Wash100 Award winner, said, “As powerful and increasingly agentic AI models emerge, ensuring trust and compliance in government AI systems is more important than ever. The federal government is rapidly scaling its use of AI to support national security and critical infrastructure, and our collaboration with Protect AI increases our ability to future-proof the safety and security of modern software systems.”