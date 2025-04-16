Philippines Gets Approval for $120M Military Training Helicopter Purchase

The Department of State has approved the possible sale of the TH-73A Thrasher training helicopters to the Philippines for an estimated cost of $120 million. Leonardo subsidiary AgustaWestland Philadelphia Corp. will serve as the principal contractor for the proposed foreign military sale, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Tuesday.

Philippines FMS Details

According to DSCA, in addition to helicopters, the Philippines requested to buy spare engines, fuel tanks, aircraft simulator, aircraft hoists and lifts, commercial flight management systems, and GPS. AgustaWestland will also provide integration and test, repair and return, personnel training, engineering, technical, logistics, and transportation support services.

The press release did not disclose the exact number of training helicopters Manila intends to purchase.

TH-73A Helicopter Features

Thrasher is based on Leonardo’s TH-119 single-engine commercial helicopter. It is part of the Advanced Helicopter Training System and is used to prepare Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard pilots to operate rotary-wing aircraft.

AgustaWestland made the first TH-73A delivery in July 2021.