Parsons Books Navy Contract to Advance Biodefense Research Efforts

Parsons Corporation has received a $24 million contract from the Naval Medical Research Command to support its mission of defending against biological and chemical warfare threats.

Parsons said Monday the agreement will provide research support to the NMRC’s Biological Defense Research Directorate, ensuring the rapid detection of infectious diseases and enhancing global disease surveillance for early pathogen detection and response. The agreement includes a one-year performance base period and four one-year option periods.

Combating Global Biological Threats

The partnership will help advance efforts by the federal government to combat biological threats, according to Jon Moretta, president of federal engineered systems at Parsons. “We look forward to continuing this critical work with the Naval Medical Research Command in defending U.S. military personnel stationed around the world from threats to their health and safety,” he added.

Parsons started collaborating with the NRMC in 2018 by deploying subject matter experts in molecular biology, immunology, serology, bacteriology, laboratory science and management, field collection, field lab detection, outbreak response, production of reagents and assay development. To further support the command’s operations, the company also performed biodefense services, including risk assessments, biological threat detection, identification and surveillance, and incident response and management.