Palantir to Deliver Anthropic AI Application to Government

Palantir Technologies has partnered with Anthropic to offer the Claude for Enterprise artificial intelligence application to the U.S. government.

In the coming months, federal employees will gain access to Claude, designed to boost productivity in writing, data analysis and problem-solving, Palantir said Thursday.

Deployment Through FedStart and Secure Cloud

The offering will be available through Palantir’s FedStart program, which streamlines federal market access by allowing partners to deploy within a secure environment.

Claude will be hosted on Google Cloud and will be available at Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program High and Department of Defense Impact Level 5 standards for security and compliance.

In November 2024, Anthropic, Palantir Technologies and Amazon Web Services partnered to make the Claude 3 and 3.5 family of AI models available to U.S. intelligence and defense agencies.

Leadership Remarks

Karen Dahut , CEO of Google public sector and a four-time Wash100 winner, commented, “We look forward to ensuring that the federal government has access to cutting-edge AI solutions on an enterprise-grade cloud infrastructure without delay.”