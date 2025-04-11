Oracle & Google Cloud Make Database Offering Available to Partners

Oracle and Google Cloud have revealed plans to establish a partner program , alongside the projected availability of Oracle Base Database Service through Oracle Database@Google Cloud and the addition of enhanced capabilities and new regions.

Groundbreaking Partner Program

Oracle said Wednesday the new reseller program, a first in the industry, is intended to allow Oracle and Google Cloud partners to make Oracle Database@Google Cloud available to their clients through the Google Cloud Marketplace. Members of the Oracle PartnerNetwork and Google Cloud Partner Advantage program will be able to purchase Oracle Database@Google Cloud and resell it to their customers.

The new partner program is meant to assist organizations in identifying and implementing valuable new applications that meet their needs using advanced multicloud offerings.

Expanded Capabilities and New Regions

The collaboration intends to add enhanced capabilities and additional regions to support the growing demand for Oracle Database@Google Cloud. The Oracle Exadata X11M is now supported by the Oracle Exadata Database Service on Dedicated Infrastructure. This enables customers to access enhanced performance for Oracle Database workloads, including artificial intelligence, analytics and online transaction processing.

The strategic partnership also provides Oracle U.S. Government Cloud customers access to Oracle Interconnect for Google Cloud. This enables them to set up a high-bandwidth network connection between Oracle U.S. Government Cloud East and Google Cloud for U.S. Government Virginia, which are cloud regions located in Ashburn, Virginia.

Oracle and Google Cloud also aim to expand their offerings to 11 new regions in Tokyo, Osaka, Mumbai, Delhi, Sydney, Melbourne, Turin, Montreal, Toronto, São Paulo and Iowa within the next 12 months. The partnership is also targeting additional data center capacity in London, Frankfurt and Ashburn.