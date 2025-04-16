Oracle to Provide Army With Cloud Compute, Storage Services

Oracle has received a task order to deliver cloud compute and storage services to the U.S. Army’s Enterprise Cloud Management Agency.

Awarded through the Department of Defense’s Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract, the order will advance ECMA’s mission to establish and manage a multicloud ecosystem for the Army Digital Transformation Strategy. The effort will also expand ECMA’s catalog of cloud capabilities.

Advancing the Army’s Digital Transformation Goals

According to Kim Lynch, executive vice president of government, defense and intelligence at Oracle, federal agencies must address the growing concern to upgrade their infrastructure while keeping high security standards and checking costs.

“Our purpose-built cloud solutions will help ECMA to address these challenges head-on, delivering the performance, security, and efficiencies that Army customers need in order to achieve more with less,” added the two-time Wash100 Award winner.

“ECMA is committed to delivering innovation at scale with a secure multicloud environment that empowers the Army to achieve its digital transformation goals,” noted ECMA Chief Technology Officer Gabe Chiulli.

Oracle Defense Cloud

The required services will be deployed through Oracle Defense Cloud. Using the platform, ECMA can maintain sensitive information while migrating existing on-premises environments. It provides secure and isolated cloud regions for government and defense workloads to address regulatory requirements and security standards set by the Department of Defense. The regions offer a hyperscale cloud environment while maintaining physical separation for increased security and resilience.