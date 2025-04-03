Northrop Secures Space Force Contract for On-Orbit Satellite Support

The U.S. Space Force has awarded Northrop Grumman two contracts to support the service’s in-space refueling and on-orbit satellite servicing operations.

Support for Elixir Program

The first award requires services for the Space Systems Command’s Elixir refueling payload program while the second agreement acquires four ESPAStar spacecraft, Northrop said Wednesday. Under the Elixir program, the company will integrate a refueling payload onto a space vehicle and demonstrate refueling using a client satellite.

The effort will allow the USSF to enhance “tactics and procedures for rendezvous and proximity operations, docking, refueling and undocking of on-orbit vehicles,” the company added. Meanwhile, SSC will use one of the ESPAStar units to host the refueling demonstration payload. The spacecraft is designed to hold over 330 kg of payload on each of its six ports

In-Space Servicing Technology

The agreements will provide the needed technology to advance dynamic space operations and enable sustained maneuverability for customers operating in a complex environment, according to Lauren Smith, program manager for in-space refueling at Northrop. “To deliver this critical national security capability, our team will build on Northrop Grumman’s in-space servicing success and trailblaze new refueling solutions to meet mission needs,” she added.

“The ability to refuel on orbit will have a direct impact on the success of our nation’s most important missions – allowing warfighters to continue operating quickly and safely,” explained Matt Verock, vice president of space security systems at Northrop.

Northrop will conduct the in-orbit demonstration using a refueling payload equipped with an active refueling module, which interfaces with a passive refueling module for transferring and receiving fuel. The project is expected to validate the company’s in-orbit servicing technology, advancing the development of an operational refueling spacecraft.