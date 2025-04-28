NAVFAC Selects 8 Companies for $495M Airfield Paving Contract

Eight companies have secured spots in a $495 million U.S. Navy contract for heavy-duty airfield paving projects in several U.S. locations. The work in the multi-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract includes new construction, repair and renovation, according to a Department of Defense announcement Thursday.

The awardees in the firm-fixed price contract are Baldi Bros, Coffman Specialties, Flatiron West, Granite Construction, Kiewit Infrastructure West, Pave-Tech, Southwest Concrete Paving, and Tribal 1/Millstone Weber joint venture.

California-Focused Tasks

The companies work performance will be mostly at the California installations of the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command. Other tasks will be at NAVFAC’s areas of responsibility in Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado and New Mexico. Work completion is expected by April 2030.

Contract funding of $40,000 from the Navy’s fiscal year 2025 operation and maintenance budget is being obligated at the time of award, with each contractor to receive a $10,000 minimum contract guarantee. NAVFAC Southwest, San Diego, California, initiated the award’s competitive contracting activity that received 13 offers.

In February 2023, two of the NAVFAC contractors—Baldi Bros and Flatiron West—also won spots along with eight other companies on a potential eight-year, $1 billion contract vehicle to carry out construction projects for the Navy at various government installations across six states.