Microsoft Upgrades Cross-Cloud Multitenant Security for Government Users

Microsoft has improved multitenant security for its government cloud customers, or GCC, including Department of Defense clients, to enable cross-cloud visibility and centralize security management.

With the enhancement, GCC High or DOD users can add remote GCC or commercial tenants to their View panel, Microsoft said in a blog published Tuesday. From just a single panel, security operations teams working in GCC High and secure DOD systems can view and handle tenants across Microsoft Sentinel and Defender XDR cloud environments, according to the blog.

It added that the new capability provides the tight security controls, data residency qualification and operational efficiency that government agencies need for multiple tenant management.

What Are the Updates’ Advantages?

Through a single workstream in the new system, security teams can now manage cloud incidents across Microsoft Sentinel and Defender XDR. The unified view across cloud environments offers security analysts the opportunity for faster and more effective responses.

The Microsoft blog noted that security blind spots are also avoided, as analysts’ investigations of threats can be done across various tenants on different cloud platforms. In addition, organizations can reduce operational costs while improving efficiency, with the new system’s capability to scale security content management and distribution among tenants from all cloud environments.

Virtualization Service Available

U.S. agencies working with secret-level data can tap Microsoft’s Azure Virtual Desktop to Azure Government Secret customers, a cloud-based desktop virtualization service with a DOD Impact Level 6 accreditation. The platform, which can be integrated with Microsoft services, enables customers to conduct secure, compliant and mission-critical workloads remotely.

In October, updates were also unveiled on Google Cloud security offerings to help public sector organizations counter threat actors that aim to compromise data and critical infrastructure.