Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service Receives DOD IL6 Authorization

The Defense Information Systems Agency has given Azure OpenAI Service authorization to handle Department of Defense workloads at Impact Level 6, according to Douglas Phillips, corporate vice president at Microsoft.

Benefits of Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service

Phillips said in a blog post on Wednesday that Azure OpenAI Service forms part a platform offered by Microsoft, which not only provides access to OpenAI large language models but also a variety of artificial intelligence capabilities like document and text translation, speech-to-text and text-to-speech, search and object detection.

Azure OpenAI Service’s IL6 authorization makes it usable for workloads across all U.S. government data classification levels. The service had previously already been given Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program High Authorization and DOD IL2, IL4 and IL5 workloads. And this January, the service was cleared for use in Microsoft Azure for U.S. Government Top Secret cloud.

Microsoft AI Offerings for Government

Phillips notes that AI is already being used for defense and intelligence purposes and believes the technology will continue to be key to national security missions. As such, Phillips said his company is committed to providing government customers access to secure AI capabilities.

“These capabilities are critical to enabling government customers and industry partners to transform America’s world-leading AI advancements into next-generation military and national security capabilities,” the Microsoft executive said.