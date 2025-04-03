LogicMonitor Secures FedRAMP ‘In Process’ Status

LogicMonitor has earned the FedRAMP “In Process” designation for its artificial intelligence-powered Envision platform, which provides enterprises such as government agencies with comprehensive observability across a hybrid multi-cloud IT infrastructure.

Justin Fessler , LogicMonitor’s vice president of public sector, said in his blog post on Wednesday that the status signifies a partnership with a federal agency sponsor to use the platform while the company completes its security assessment, expected by late spring or summer 2025.

During the assessment phase, LogicMonitor will implement security controls and document compliance with hundreds of technical requirements.

The Envision platform helps enterprises enhance incident management for their networks by delivering clear insights, correlation and root cause analysis.