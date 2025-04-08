LeoLabs Unveils Next-Gen Expeditionary Radar ‘Scout’

LeoLabs has launched Scout, its next-generation expeditionary radar designed for rapid deployment to support space domain awareness, or SDA, missions amid a continuously evolving space environment.

“Scout is a game changer for advanced SDA. Mobile radars offer timely proliferation and the ability to quickly adapt to changing threats by deploying wherever and whenever our customers need it most,” LeoLabs CEO Tony Frazier said in a statement published Monday.

“By integrating next-generation and legacy radars, LeoLabs is creating a resilient, low-latency network for persistent Orbital Intelligence. As we deploy new radar classes and technologies, LeoLabs continues to expand our capabilities across mission sets and orbital regimes, enhancing our ability to detect, track, and characterize objects and activity in space,” added Frazier, a six-time Wash100 awardee.

What Is the Scout Expeditionary Radar?

Scout is a containerized S-band Direct Radiating Array, or DRA, radar system that can be transported and rapidly deployed to any location across the world to monitor foreign launches and support SDA missions.

LeoLabs intends to proliferate its Global Radar Network with the Scout radar, which can be fielded solo or in dense networks depending on mission requirements.

Apart from the Seeker Ultra High Frequency DRA radar, Scout reinforces the company’s Tracker phased array radars in Australia, Costa Rica, Texas, New Zealand and the Azores to ensure coverage in critical regions and strengthen the resilience of its ground-based capabilities for space monitoring.