Leidos & Moveworks Seek to Advance AI in the Public Sector

Leidos and Moveworks have joined forces to boost the productivity of government employees in the U.S., U.K. and Australia by advancing agentic artificial intelligence capabilities.

The team will work towards enabling government agencies to adopt AI with assured security and compliance, Leidos said Wednesday.

In February, Leidos also teamed up with SeeTrue to enhance airport security and improve customs screenings through AI-powered algorithms that detect prohibited items more effectively.

Steve Hull , president of digital modernization at Leidos and a one-time Wash100 awardee, said, “For decades, Leidos has been at the forefront of helping government agencies achieve their mission objectives with speed and precision.”

Hull added, “Our expertise in AI and cybersecurity provides a solid foundation for introducing this transformative technology to the government sector. We’re excited to bring these capabilities to government agencies where rapid, intelligent solutions will bring great benefits.”