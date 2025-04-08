Leidos Launches Sea Dart UUV for Navy and Commercial Use

Leidos has introduced Sea Dart , a high-performance and adaptable unmanned undersea vehicle designed to support a wide range of missions for both the U.S. Navy and commercial clients.

Part of the Leidos Sea Systems portfolio, Sea Dart joins other autonomous platforms including the small unmanned surface vessel Sea Archer and medium USVs such as Sea Hunter, Sea Hawk, Ranger and Mariner, the company said Monday.

Sea Dart Capabilities

Leidos can perform counter-mine operations, underwater surveys, infrastructure monitoring, battlespace preparation and environmental sensing. It is built for challenging missions in high-risk, contested environments and is also suited for scientific and research applications.

The UUV is payload-agnostic and supports the U.S. Navy’s preferred underwater vehicle software architecture and non-propagating UUV battery design.

Sea Dart is available in six- and nine-inch diameters and is lightweight enough for transport by one or two people.