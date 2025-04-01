Leidos Positioned for Rapid Black Arrow Missile Deployment, Official Says

The results of the recent guided flight test that Leidos undertook for the small cruise missile, or SCM, called Black Arrow puts the company in a “strong position” to rapidly field the weapon if needed, said Mark Miller, the company’s senior vice president for missile and aviation systems.

The SCM test, performed from a U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command AC-130J aircraft in October, demonstrated Black Arrow’s aircraft compatibility and system capabilities, including guidance accuracy and integration with the Naval Surface Warfare Center’s Battle Management System, or BMS, Leidos said in a statement Monday.

The test on the AC-130 that included BMS integration demonstrated to aircrews and operators “how well our SCM worked,” Miller noted.

Kinetic, Non-Kinetic Deployment Design

The company designed Black Arrow as a low-cost missile for the 200-pound class mission platform that is upgradable and adaptable for both kinetic and non-kinetic deployments.

The missile’s design allows various launching methods, including ejection from a cargo utility aircraft, like a C-130. Black Arrow’s platform features a custom ramp launch tube, palletized launch and conventional store release from a fixed-wing aircraft.

SCM’s Architecture Framework

Black Arrow’s design is founded on Leidos’ model-based system engineering geared for timely and cost-effective development. The SCM’s design elements also use the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Weapon Open System Architecture and architecture standards that the U.S. Air Force promotes.

Leidos is conducting the Black Arrow’s tests as part of its collaborative research and development agreement with the United States Special Operations Command and the Air Force Special Operations Command. The company will now continue test and evaluation throughout 2025 under a contract with USSOCOM.

Col. Justin Bronder, USSOCOM’s program executive officer, fixed wing, told the recent Special Air Warfare Symposium at Eglin Air Force Base that “SCM is a key capability, rapidly advancing AFSOC’s ability to close long-range kill chains.”