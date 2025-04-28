Leidos Receives Army Order for Air & Missile Defense System

The U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office – Missiles & Space has issued Leidos a delivery order for 18 units of Indirect Fires Protection Capability Increment 2, or IFPC Inc 2, launchers — mobile, ground-based weapon systems that work to defeat cruise missiles and unmanned aerial systems. Leidos said Wednesday that the 18 launchers are meant to support Guam Defense Systems.

IFPC Inc 2 Delivery Order

The delivery order, which runs through December 2026, was issued under an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity production order that PEO M&S awarded Leidos in December. That award covers low-rate initial production and full-rate production and support and services requirements on fielding the launchers, which currently utilize AIM-9X Sidewinders but will eventually be ready to accommodate future interceptors.

Remarks by Leidos’ Cindy Gruensfelder

Cindy Gruensfelder, Leidos’ Defense Systems Sector president, gave credit to the company’s acquisition of Dynetics in 2019 for the enhanced capabilities that Leidos need for the IFPC Inc 2 program.

“Not only are we delivering software and signal processing breakthroughs, we’re also rapidly delivering hardware and integrated systems to the warfighter at speed,” the Leidos executive commented.

Join the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Army Summit on June 18 in Virginia, to learn more about the service branch’s most urgent priorities and challenges. Register here to get on board!