L3Harris Invests $125M to Expand Indiana Space Facility

L3Harris Technologies has invested $125 million to expand its space manufacturing facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana, increasing its footprint to 95,000 square feet.

Supporting Missile Defense Initiatives

The upgraded facility will support engineering, integration, testing and program management for L3Harris’ missile defense initiatives, the company said Wednesday.

Furthermore, the facility will contribute to the Department of Defense’s efforts to deploy on-orbit technology aimed at building a “Golden Dome” to protect the U.S. homeland.

In 2021, L3Harris expanded its Fort Wayne campus to meet growing Department of Defense demand for resilient satellite systems.

